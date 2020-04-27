සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Almost a year after the Easter Sunday attacks, several places where Zaharan and his group met, have been discovered

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 15:19

Several places where the chief brain behind the attacks Zaharan and his group met to plan the Easter Sunday attacks of last year, have been discovered in Sampur, Trincomalee.

It is reported that information on these places were revealed during questioning of Sadiq a leading suspect who was taken into custody by the Terrorist Investigation Division.

When this suspect was taken by the Criminal Investigation Department to the relevant area recently, he had revealed information about these venues.

This suspect is the main accused in the incident of vandalizing the Buddha Statues in Mawanella.

It has been revealed during investigations that he had gone to Syria through Turkey in the year 2014 and obtained IS training.

