100+Police+officers+on+duty+at+Parliament+to+be+deployed+for+Coronavirus+eradication+work

Steps have been taken to allocate about 100 police officers who have been deployed for the security of the Parliament for Coronavirus eradication work. The General Secretary of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake said that this step was taken based on a requested made by the Acting IGP.



He said that the Acting IGP informed him that there is a requirement of about 500 Police Officers for Coronavirus eradication work.



Accordingly, the General Secretary of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake stated that a section of the police on duty at the Parliament will be released and according to requirements members of the tri-forces including the Army have been deployed,



However, access to Parliament will continue to be controlled by the Police.