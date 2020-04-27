Thirty-Four (34) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 557

Thirty-Four (34) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 557 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



All thirty four dignosed persons are Navy personnel. Meanwhile, according to previous reports issued before the 34 persons were identified, 136 Navy personnel were reported to be infected with covid-19.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 557

Recovered and discharged - 126

Active cases – 424

New Cases for the day – 34

Observation in Hospitals - 295

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 154

Kalutara 59

Puttalam 37

Gampaha 34

Jaffna 16