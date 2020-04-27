Thirty-Four (34) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 557

Thirty-Four (34) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 557 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
All thirty four dignosed persons are Navy personnel. Meanwhile, according to previous reports issued before the 34 persons were identified, 136 Navy personnel were reported to be infected with covid-19.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 557
Recovered and discharged - 126
Active cases – 424
New Cases for the day – 34
Observation in Hospitals - 295
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 154
- Kalutara 59
- Puttalam 37
- Gampaha 34
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
27-Apr
|
34*
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07