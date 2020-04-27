සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The last reported 34 coronavirus positive cases are all Navy personnel from the Welisara camp

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 15:31

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, all 34 of the last confirmed cases of coronavirus infection reported to date are from the Navy.

A spokesman for the unit stated that they were members of the Welisara Navy Camp and were on vacation.

Meanwhile, according to previous reports issued before the 34 persons were identified, 136 Navy personnel were reported to be infected with covid-19.

Under the prevailing circumstances, the Navy decided yesterday to recall all navy personnel who went on leave while working at the Welisara Navy Camp.

At the same time, the Army and Airforce have also decided to recall personnel who were on leave and to cancel all leave of members of the tri-forces.

However, Secretary of the Public Health Inspectors’ Association Mahendra Balasuriya said that recalling navy personnel who are already in quarantine, is a violation of quarantine laws.

He said that even today, it was arranged to subject a group of navy personnel who had arrived in their homes on leave to testing according to instructions by the Ministry of Health.

Anyhow, in response to an inquiry we made from the Navy Media Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara he said that navy personnel who were in quarantine were being recalled only on the approval of regional health services authorities.

The Navy Media Spokesman said that as of now a large number of navy personnel who had been on leave have reported back to their camps. 

Meanwhile, a member of the Airforce and a member of the Katunayake Airforce camp Band has been infected with the Corona Virus.

This was revealed in a PCR test done yesterday and it is reported that another group who was with him has been subject to testing.

Similarly, another group of Airforce personnel who had engaged in duty together with Navy personnel during the past few days are also scheduled to be subject to PCR testing.

 

