Britol partners with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ - Video

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus. The Britol company joined hands with this initiative, today.

Accordingly, a large quantity of disinfectant liquids was handed over to the Hiru media network to be distributed through ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative to the people who are in need of assistance. This was at the Asia Broadcasting Corporation, head office.

Britol's General Manager Suranga Gallage and Head of Marketing Sampath Wijesinghe symbolically handed over the disinfectants to Vincent Silva, Group CEO/Director of Asia Broadcasting Corporation.

Meanwhile, the disinfectant programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Coronavirus, parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ work, continues.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection programs are being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society.





