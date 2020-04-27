සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

10,346 students obtain 9 A’s at the GCE O/L examination

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 16:24

10,346 students have obtained 9 A’s at the GCE O/L- 2019 examination while 73.84% of the students have qualified for the GCE A/L’s.

Meanwhile, 66.82% of the students have passed Mathematics according to the department of examinations.

The results of the Ordinary Level examination(2019) held last year have been released to the internet.

These results can also be viewed by visiting www.hirunews.lk website.

In the face of the situation that has arisen due to the Coronavirus, results will not be mailed to schools and a special system has been set up where School Principals and Zonal Education Directors could use passwords and obtain the results online. This was mentioned to the Hiru News Division by the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha. 

If you have any questions about the results you can call 011 27 84 208 or 011 27 84 537 and 011 31 88 350.

In addition, information is available through the hotline 1911.

The Examinations Department stated that 717,246 candidates sat the GCE O / L examination last year.


