Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 567

Ten (10) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All ten of them are Navy personnel.

Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that all 44 persons diagnosed with covid-19 infection today were Navy personnel. So far it has been reported that 180 Navy personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. The 180 includes 112 from the camp and 68 who were on leave.

The country total therefore, has increased to 567.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 567

Recovered and discharged - 126

Active cases – 444

New Cases for the day – 44

Observation in Hospitals - 295

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 154

Kalutara 59

Puttalam 37

Gampaha 34

Jaffna 16