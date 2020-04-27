Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 567

Ten (10) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All ten of them are Navy personnel.
Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that all 44 persons diagnosed with covid-19 infection today were Navy personnel. So far it has been reported that 180 Navy personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. The 180 includes 112 from the camp and 68 who were on leave.
The country total therefore, has increased to 567.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 567
Recovered and discharged - 126
Active cases – 444
New Cases for the day – 44
Observation in Hospitals - 295
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 154
- Kalutara 59
- Puttalam 37
- Gampaha 34
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
27-Apr
|
44*
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07