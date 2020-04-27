A vaccine for the Coronavirus, in a year - Bill Gates

The second wealthiest person in the world, founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates said that it would be possible to produce a successful vaccine against the Coronavirus within a year.

He said that, as some people say it will not be a reality to get a vaccine produced by the month of September.

Bill Gates who is a world renowned philanthropist in the world is making contributions to 7 projects for producing a vaccine against the Coronavirus.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has provided US Dollars 250 million for controlling of the Coronavirus pandemic so far.