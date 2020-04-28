Balance of the COVID – 19 Fund reaches Rs. 866 million

The President’s Media Division stated that with corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has now surpassed Rs. 866 million.

The Chief Incumbent of the Mihinthala Rajamaha Viharaya, Ven. Walahahengunawewa Dhammaratana Thero handed over Rs. 01 million to the Fund.

Recent donations made to the Fund included Rs. 01 million by Kelani Rajamaha Viharaya, Rs. 01 million by Kataragama Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya, Rs.96,000 by Bambalapitiya Sri Vajiraramaya Karyasadhaka Society, Rs. 05 million by SANASA Development Bank, Rs. 01 million by Sanasa Insurance Company Ltd., Rs.500,000 by The Anandians of New South Wales, Rs.1.1 million by the University of Vocational Technology, Rs.250,000 by Mr. A.D.R.C. Lenard,Rs. 661,000 by the Maga Neguma Road Construction Equipment Company.