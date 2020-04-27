The+balance+of+the+Covid-19+Health+and+Social+Security+Fund+increases+to+866+million

The President’s Media Division stated that with institutional and private as well as direct donations being received the balance of the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has exceeded Rs. 866 million,

Chief Incumbent of the Mihintale Rajamaha Vihara, Venerable Walawahengunuwewa Dhammarathana thero has donated a sum of Rs. One million to the fund.

The Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara donated one million rupees, Kataragama Kiri Vehera one million rupees, the Bambalapitiya Sri Vajirarama Task Society a sum of Rs. 96,000 and the Sanasa Development Bank Rs. 5 million, the Sanasa Insurance Company Limited One million rupees, Past Pupils of Ananda College from New South Wales have donated five hundred thousand rupees, the Professional Technological University Rs. 1.1 million, A. D. R. C. Leonard a sum of Rs. 250,000 and the Maga Neguma Construction Machinery Company Rs. 661,000, to this fund.