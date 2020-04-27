'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection program implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations and several other activities was carried out today.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative which was launched on behalf of the people who are facing many untold difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, is being implemented island wide.

Britol joined hands with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ that has been initiated across different areas of need.

This was at the Hiru Media Network main office at the World Trade Center in Fort, Colombo.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Kalutara today.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued. Accordingly, the Madapatha - Imesha Elders Home was disinfected.

Elderly Homes that are in need of this service can contact 077 303 5930.

Similarly, the Sri Lanka Maha Piriven Center in Maradana was disinfected today in keeping with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operation.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was implemented in Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna districts.

Accordingly, several police stations were disinfected.



