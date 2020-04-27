සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 19:33

%27Rata+Wenuwen+Hiru+-++Sahana+Yaathra%27+-+continued+today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection program implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations and several other activities was carried out today.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative which was launched on behalf of the people who are facing many untold difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, is being implemented island wide.

Britol joined hands with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ that has been initiated across different areas of need.

This was at the Hiru Media Network main office at the World Trade Center in Fort, Colombo.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Kalutara today.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued.  Accordingly, the Madapatha - Imesha Elders Home was disinfected.

Elderly Homes that are in need of this service can contact 077 303 5930.

Similarly, the Sri Lanka Maha Piriven Center in Maradana was disinfected today in keeping with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operation.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was implemented in Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna districts.  

Accordingly, several police stations were disinfected.

Four (04) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 588
Four (04) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 588
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 23:49

Four (04) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.With this the total number of persons diagnosed today has reached 65... Read More

Schools will NOT be used as Quarantine Centers - Army Commander (Video)
Schools will NOT be used as Quarantine Centers - Army Commander (Video)
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 23:43

UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam states that schools should not be used when selecting quarantine centres to minimize the spread of Covid... Read More

Opposition politicians views regarding the current situation of the country (Video)
Opposition politicians views regarding the current situation of the country (Video)
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 23:57

Opposition politicians expressed their views regarding the current state of the country due to the covid pandemic. Read More



Trending News

GCE Ordinary Level results released
27 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results released
10,346 students obtain 9 A’s at the GCE O/L examination
27 April 2020
10,346 students obtain 9 A’s at the GCE O/L examination
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523
27 April 2020
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523
Thirty-Four (34) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 557
27 April 2020
Thirty-Four (34) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 557
South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead
27 April 2020
South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead

International News

A report that the North Korean leader is not dead
27 April 2020
A report that the North Korean leader is not dead
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.