Opposition+party+leaders+request+parliament+to+be+reconvened+

A group of political party leaders has submitted a proposal to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa requesting him to reconvene the dissolved parliament.

That is with the condition of responsibly supporting the President.

Former Parliamentarian and General Secretary of the Samagi Janabalavegaya, Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that the proposal was sent to the President today.

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya Sajith Premadasa and the leader of TNA R. Sampanthan have signed this proposal.

In addition, Tamil Progressive Alliance leader, Mano Ganeshan, the leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Rauf Hakeem, Jathika Hela Urumaya leader Patali Champika Ranawaka and the leader of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress Party, Rishad Bathiudeen have also signed the proposal.