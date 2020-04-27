Four+animals+have+contracted+coronavirus+

The Department of Animal Production and Health states that only four animals have been found to have contracted the coronavirus in the world.

Director of the Livestock Planning Division Dr. Susil Silva said that Covid-19 virus has been identified in the two cats, a dog and a tiger.

However, Dr. Susil Silva said that it has not been scientifically proven that any of these animals would infect humans or other animals.

Meanwhile, he stated that there is a virus around the respiratory system that is spreading among dogs in the country.

Recently, there was a news circulating via social media that a dog has been infected with coronavirus in Suduwella, Jaela.

Director of the Department of Animal Production and Health Dr. Susil Silva stated that they suspected that this dog has been infected with the respiratory virus that is spreading.

However, importing pets from foreign countries are prohibited.