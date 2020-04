The curfew imposed on all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will be lifted at 5.00am on Tuesday, the 28th April and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm on the same day.



In these districts, curfew will be effective from 8.00 pm to 5.00am until Friday, the 01st May.



The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will remain in force until 5.00am on Monday, May 04th.