In two days covid -19 patients increased from 400 to 500 - 53 children infected

The Chairman of the Child Protection Authority, Professor Muditha Vidanapathirana stated that 53 of the confirmed infected patients in the country were children under the age of 18.

At the time of this report there were 567 patients diagnosed for covid -19 infection.



The first 100 coronavirus infected persons were reported in 14 days after the first infection was detected on March 11, while the second 100 cases were reported in 19 days.

However, it took only 8 days for the next 100, for it to go from 200 patients to 300.

It took only four days for the number to increase from 300 to 400.

In two days, it crossed from 400 to 500.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that they will be increasing the PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID -19 infected naval personnel from the Welisara Navy Camp have increased to 180.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that out of 180, 112 of those infections were identified within the Welisara Navy camp while 68 were returnees from leave.

Two navy personnel from Gampola and Navalapitiya who were on leave have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Their family members have been asked to undergo self-quarantine. An officer attached to the Gampola Superintendent’s Office has also been sent for quarantine as he kept contact with one of the infected sailors.

Another sailor from Kuliyapitiya was also tested positive for COVID-19 and those who kept contact with him have also asked to undergo self-quarantine.

More coronavirus infected sailors were identified from Galgamuwa, Wariyapola, and Ganewatta and they were admitted to IDH.

A navy soldier who was a resident of Hingurakgoda - Kumaragama, was on vacation from the Welisara Navy camp and his family and the members of the neighbouring have been self-quarantined after the soldier was diagnosed with the infection.

In addition, Mahakachchakodiya in Vavuniya and Kabagamauwa in Bulathkohupitiya have also been locked down after two sailors on leave had visited these villages.

In addition, several families of Saliyapura in Anuradhapura have been asked to undergo self-quarantine after a 25-year youth in the village is infected with coronavirus yesterday.

At the same time, after a navy soldier in Divulgahamula, Biyagama was diagnosed with covid-19, health authorities have imposed travel restrictions to several villages in the area.

Air Force Spokesperson Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe told our news team that 62 persons were sent in for PCR tests since they had close contact with the Corporal of the band in the Katunayake Air Force camp who was diagnosed with the virus.