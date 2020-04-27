සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Over 3 million infected with covid -19 around the world

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 20:52

The total tally of infections around the world continues to spiral recording just over 3 million infections and over 200 thousand deaths. However on a more positive note 884,582 recoveries have also been recorded around the world.

The current epicentre of the virus the United States of America reported 987,322 patients including 55,415 deaths.

Spain recorded 226, 629 infections, the highest after the USA while France, Italy, Germany and the UK have all recorded well above 150,000 cases .

Italy has outlined plans to ease the strict restrictions it imposed seven weeks ago to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the measures would be relaxed from the 4th of May, withpeople being allowed to visit their relatives in small numbers.

There were 260 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, the lowest daily figure since 14 March. The total is now at 26,644, Europe's highest official toll. 

Singapore reported 799 new COVID-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday, taking the national tally to 14,423.

On a positive note New Zealand says that community transmission of Covid-19 has stopped, effectively eliminating the virus.

With new cases in single figures for several days – just one on Sunday - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the virus was "currently" being eliminated. But officials have warned against complacency, saying it does not mean a total end to new coronavirus cases.

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 23:49

Four (04) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.With this the total number of persons diagnosed today has reached 65...

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 23:43

UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam states that schools should not be used when selecting quarantine centres to minimize the spread of Covid...

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 23:57

Opposition politicians expressed their views regarding the current state of the country due to the covid pandemic.



