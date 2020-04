Military spending around the world has increased by 3.6 percent in 2019, marking the highest growth in a decade.



According to the International Peace Research Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, the United States has the highest military expenditures of US$ 1917 billion.



China ranks second with US$ 261 billion, followed by India with US$ 71.1 billion.



India's military expenditure increased by 6.8 percent in 2019.



The International Relief Peace Research Institute said that the heightened intensity of the war between India and Pakistan was a result for this increase.