One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 582

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 21:00

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 582 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 582
Recovered and discharged - 126
Active cases - 449
New Cases for the day - 59   
Observation in Hospitals - 295
Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              154
  • Kalutara                 59
  • Puttalam                37 
  • Gampaha              34
  • Jaffna                    16

Date

New cases since 10 April

27-Apr

59*

26-Apr

63

25-Apr

40

24-Apr

52

23-Apr

38

22-Apr

20

21-Apr

06

20-Apr

33

19-Apr

17

18-Apr

10

17-Apr

06

16-Apr

00

15-Apr

05

14-Apr

15

13-Apr

08

12-Apr

11

11-Apr

02

10-Apr

07

 

