A+flight+with+73+Sri+Lankan+students+arrive+from+Bangladesh+

A special SriLankan Airlines flight carrying 73 Sri Lankan students from Dhaka, Bangladesh, who were stranded due to COVID- 19, has arrived at the Katunayake Airport.
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 21:15
Four (04) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.With this the total number of persons diagnosed today has reached 65... Read More
UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam states that schools should not be used when selecting quarantine centres to minimize the spread of Covid... Read More
Opposition politicians expressed their views regarding the current state of the country due to the covid pandemic. Read More