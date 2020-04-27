Existing curfew can be removed if there are no reports of covid-19 infections for 28 consecutive days - DIG Ajith Rohana (Video)

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana states that the existing curfew can be removed without any problems only if there are no reports of covid-19 infections for 28 consecutive days.
He said this on the "Rata saha Heta".programme telecast on Hiru TV.
Several other police officers representing the Police Department were also present at this programme.
