Two (02) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 584

Two (02) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 584 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 584

Recovered and discharged - 126

Active cases - 451

New Cases for the day - 061

Observation in Hospitals - 295

Total Deaths - 007

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 154

Kalutara 59

Puttalam 37

Gampaha 34

Jaffna 16