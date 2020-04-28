Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 588

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.



With this the total number of persons diagnosed today (27) have reached 65 which is the highest number of persons diagnosed in a day in Sri Lanka since the first person was diagnosed. The highest number of persons diagnosed with Covid-19, reported in a day previously was 63, which was reported yesterday (26).

The country total has increased to 588 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



The first 100 coronavirus infected persons were reported in 14 days after the first infection was detected on March 11, while the second 100 cases were reported in 19 days. However, it took only 8 days for the next 100, for it to go from 200 patients to 300.

It took only four days for the number to increase from 300 to 400. In two days, it crossed from 400 to 500.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 588

Recovered and discharged - 126

Active cases - 455

New Cases for the day - 065

Observation in Hospitals - 295

Total Deaths - 007

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 154

Kalutara 59

Puttalam 37

Gampaha 34

Jaffna 16