Weather forecast 28 April - Thundershowers in several places today

Weather forecast for the day issued by the forecasting division of the National Meteorological Centre states that showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island in the evening or night.Showers or thundershowers are likely over Southern coastal areas during the morning as well. Heavy rain about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces.General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island during next 24 hours

Condition of Rain - Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kaluthara to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kaluthara via Colombo in the evening or night.Winds - Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.State of Sea - The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.