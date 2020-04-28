සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Special presidential task force appointed to ensure health security in military camps

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 7:42

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a Special Presidential Task Force to ensure health security at military camps after a large number of service personnel were found to be infected with COVID-19 coronavirus.

A discussion to identify measures that need to be taken to ensure health security at military camps was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (27) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and with the participation of retired security chiefs and medical experts.

A new special Presidential Task Force headed by the Governor of the Western Province Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunatileke was appointed for this purpose.

The newly established Presidential Task Force is responsible for preparing, implementing and monitoring an effective mechanism under the guidance of Secretary Defence and Commanders of Tri-Forces.

According to the statement issued by the President Media division the president has stated  that “It is equally important to protect the people as well as security forces personnel. Special attention should be paid to groups who act closely with the infected. Those who are infected should be directed to hospitals while people they had association with should be sent for quarantine. The prime objective is to prevent the community transmission of the virus”.

President had also instructed the panel of experts to immediately prepare a report following visits to all military camps. Priority should be given to the health security of the security officers who are engaged in quarantine activities.  President also advised to obtain the assistance of medical experts as and when necessary, to promote health facilities within camps.

President had emphasized the necessity of identifying any shortcomings, if any in the process of successfully containing the virus so far.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, former Commander of the Air Force, Governor of the Western Province Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunatileke, former Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Admiral (Retired) Jayantha Perera, Director General of the Department of Civil Defence Rear Admiral (Retired) Ananda Peiris, Major General Sunedha Perera, Medical Consultant Bandula Wijesiriwardene, Medial Specialist Vajira Senarathne had also been present in the discussion.

