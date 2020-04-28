සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 8:38

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection program implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations and several other activities will be carried out today.

Britol joined hands with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ that has been initiated across different areas of need.

This was at the Hiru Media Network main office at the World Trade Center in Fort, Colombo.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Kalutara yesterday.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, will be continued.  Accordingly, the Panadura - Pinwatta Aloka Old Home and the Panadura Elders Home will be disinfected, today.

Elder’s Homes that require this work can contact 077 303 5930 to receive this service.

Similarly, the Sri Lanka Maha Piriven Center in Maradana was disinfected yesterday in keeping with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operation.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was implemented in Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna districts.  

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court complex was also disinfected yesterday.





