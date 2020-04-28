The number of Navy personnel infected with covid-19 increases to 181 (Video)

The number of persons who have contracted the Covid-19 virus in the country has risen to 588.

There were 65 patients diagnosed yesterday which is the highest number of reported coronavirus infected cases within a day.

Among them 44 were members of the Navy.

Accordingly, the number of soldiers who have contracted the virus in the Welisara navy camp have increased to 181.

Amongst the 181 Navy personnel, 131 had been at the camp while 68 were on leave.

Meanwhile, the number of patients under medical observation around the country due to the virus have increased to 455.

From the 588 patients 126 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government medical officer’s association (GMOA) warns that due to the sudden surge in Coronavirus patients in a such short span of time, there are concerns regarding the future.

Meanwhile, 73 students who were in Bangladesh unable to return to the country owing to the corona virus, arrived via a special flight last night.

They had arrived in the country from Dhaka Bangladesh on a Sri Lankan airlines flight.

Upon being disinfected at the airport, the students were sent into quarantine with the support of the army.