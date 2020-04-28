Re-correction of O/L results after schools reopen

The Department of Examinations states that once the schools are re-open students can apply for re-correction of the results of the Ordinary Level examination.



The Commissioner General of Examinations, Sanath Pujitha stated that the schools are scheduled to re-open on the 11th of May and the students who wish to apply for re-correction will have the opportunity for the same.



If there are any questions regarding the results you can call 011 27 84 208 or 011 27 84 537 and 011 31 88 350. In addition, information is available through the hotline 1911.



A total of 56,256 students sat for the GCE (O / L) examination last year, of which 73.84 percent have qualified for GCE (AL).



The Examinations Department stated that 10,346 students have obtained nine A's this time.