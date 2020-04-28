සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Re-correction of O/L results after schools reopen

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 7:29

Re-correction+of+O%2FL+results+after+schools+reopen+
The Department of Examinations states that once the schools are re-open students can apply for re-correction of the results of the Ordinary Level examination.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Sanath Pujitha stated that the schools are scheduled to re-open on the 11th of May and the students who wish to apply for re-correction will have the opportunity for the same.

If there are any questions regarding the results you can call 011 27 84 208 or 011 27 84 537 and 011 31 88 350. In addition, information is available through the hotline 1911.

A total of 56,256 students sat for the GCE (O / L) examination last year, of which 73.84 percent have qualified for GCE (AL).

The Examinations Department stated that 10,346 students have obtained nine A's this time.
Stay at home and engage in religious observances during the Vesak season - Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera (Video)
Stay at home and engage in religious observances during the Vesak season - Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera (Video)
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 21:20

Chief Prelate of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagrhi Sangha Sabhawa, Most Venerable Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera says that the Buddhist public will be informed... Read More

Projected GDP growth for 2020 around 1.5%
Projected GDP growth for 2020 around 1.5%
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 21:11

Sri Lanka’s economy recorded a subdued growth of 2.3 per cent in 2019, compared to the growth of 3.3 per cent in 2018, according to the 2019 Central... Read More

Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total crosses 600
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total crosses 600
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 20:25

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 611 according to the latest... Read More



Trending News

The student who committed suicide due to being upset over not receiving 09 ‘A’ passes
28 April 2020
The student who committed suicide due to being upset over not receiving 09 ‘A’ passes
An opinion that the Coronavirus can remain in rooms without proper ventilation
28 April 2020
An opinion that the Coronavirus can remain in rooms without proper ventilation
New symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, identified
28 April 2020
New symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, identified
Curfew lifted in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam
28 April 2020
Curfew lifted in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam
Curfew from 8.00pm tonight - BAR association sends letter to acting IGP
28 April 2020
Curfew from 8.00pm tonight - BAR association sends letter to acting IGP

International News

50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
28 April 2020
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
US Pentagon officially releases three videos about unidentified flying objects
28 April 2020
US Pentagon officially releases three videos about unidentified flying objects
Military spending around the world records highest increase in a decade - USA, China and India top three
28 April 2020
Military spending around the world records highest increase in a decade - USA, China and India top three
A report that the North Korean leader is not dead
27 April 2020
A report that the North Korean leader is not dead
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.