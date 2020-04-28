සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Another location at which the chief suspect and group connected to the Easter Sunday attacks were staying discovered

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 7:34

The security forces have inspected another location where the group including Easter Sunday attack mastermind Zahran Hasheem is suspected to have lodged.

Reports say that a site in Ikbaal Nagar in Trincomalee had therefore, been inspected by the security forces.

Similarly, security forces were recently able to discover several locations in Sampuur in Trincomalee where the group including Zahran Hasheem assembled to plan the attacks.

While the 15-acre  location had been run as a  farm, a businessman resident in Thoppuur is mentioned as the owner.

While he had served as the Muuttuur Divisional Council Vice Chairman from 2011 to 2015, the CID has now recorded statements from him as well.

Reports say that information about this has come to light on questioning top level suspect Saadik arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division. 

When the CID took him to the relevant location recently, he had revealed information about these sites.

This suspect is also one of the main persons accused of destroying Buddha statues in Mawanella.

Investigations have revealed that he had gone to Syria in 2014 via Turkey and received IS Training.



