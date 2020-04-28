සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Tuesday 28 April : Covid-19, World situation report - over 3 million infected and nearly one million recoveries

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 8:05

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 3,064,255 with 211,537 deaths. Meanwhile, 922,387 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,930,331 active patients around the world including 56,300 in critical condition. As the global confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 3 million, the United States neared one million cases.

Many countries are taking steps to ease lockdown measures that have brought the world to a standstill over the past eight weeks. Spanish authorities cautiously prepared further steps to loosen one of Europe's toughest coronavirus lockdowns yesterday after children were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks, causing concern about crowds in some areas.

The UK is at the moment of maximum risk in the coronavirus outbreak, Boris Johnson has said, as he urged people not to lose patience with the lockdown. Speaking outside Number 10 for the first time since recovering from the virus, Johnson said "we are now beginning to turn the tide" on the disease.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,010,356 -  (56,797 deaths)
  • Spain                    229,422-   (23,521 deaths)
  • Italy                      199,414-   (26,977 deaths)
  • France                  165,842-   (23,293 deaths)
  • Germany              158,758-   (6,126 deaths)
  • United Kingdom    157,149-   (21,092 deaths)
  • Turkey                  112,261-   (2,900 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • Iran                          91,472-(5,806 deaths) 
  • Russia                      87,147-  (794 deaths)
  • Brazil                       66,501-  (4,543 deaths)
  • China                       82,836-(4,633 deaths)

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 211,537. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 52,077 deaths.  

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         56,797
  • Italy                          26,977
  • Spain                       23,521      
  • France                     23,293                   
  • UK                           21,092

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Belgium                      7,207
  • Germany                    6,126      
  • Iran                             5,806    
  • China                         4,633
  • Brazil                         4,543
  • Netherlands               4,518
  • Turkey                       2,900

Data source - compiled from worldometers.

