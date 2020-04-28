Tuesday 28 April : Covid-19, World situation report - over 3 million infected and nearly one million recoveries

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 3,064,255 with 211,537 deaths. Meanwhile, 922,387 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,930,331 active patients around the world including 56,300 in critical condition. As the global confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 3 million, the United States neared one million cases.

Many countries are taking steps to ease lockdown measures that have brought the world to a standstill over the past eight weeks. Spanish authorities cautiously prepared further steps to loosen one of Europe's toughest coronavirus lockdowns yesterday after children were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks, causing concern about crowds in some areas.

The UK is at the moment of maximum risk in the coronavirus outbreak, Boris Johnson has said, as he urged people not to lose patience with the lockdown. Speaking outside Number 10 for the first time since recovering from the virus, Johnson said "we are now beginning to turn the tide" on the disease.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,010,356 - (56,797 deaths)

- (56,797 deaths) Spain 229,422 - (23,521 deaths)

- (23,521 deaths) Italy 199,414 - (26,977 deaths)

- (26,977 deaths) France 165,842 - (23,293 deaths)

- (23,293 deaths) Germany 158,758 - (6,126 deaths)

- (6,126 deaths) United Kingdom 157,149 - (21,092 deaths)

- (21,092 deaths) Turkey 112,261- (2,900 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients and the number of deaths

Iran 91,472 -(5,806 deaths)

-(5,806 deaths) Russia 87,147 - (794 deaths)

- (794 deaths) Brazil 66,501 - (4,543 deaths)

- (4,543 deaths) China 82,836-(4,633 deaths)

Global death count

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 56,797

Italy 26,977

Spain 23,521

France 23,293

UK 21,092

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Belgium 7,207

Germany 6,126

Iran 5,806

China 4,633

Brazil 4,543

Netherlands 4,518

Turkey 2,900

Data source - compiled from worldometers.