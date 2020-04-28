A+record+increase+in+deaths+in+India+due+to+the+Corona+Virus

The number of persons infected with the Corona Virus in India during the past 24 hours ending this morning, is 1,543 and the number of deaths reported is 62.

Accordingly, the number of persons infected with the Covid-19 or Corona Virus in India has increased to 29,435 and the number of deaths is now 934.

However, since 6,869 persons have recovered from the infection, health sectors in India said that the rate of recoveries in that country is 23.33 percent.

Meanwhile, the Modi government has taken steps to operate strict restrictions in areas where the spread of the Covid-19 virus is at a high level.