The number of people arriving in cities where curfew has been relaxed, have dropped,

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 14:25

The Hiru Correspondents said that the number of people arriving in cities for their requirements have reduced, in areas where the curfew have been relaxed.

Meanwhile, the Police informs people to protect social distancing protocols when presenting their National Identity Cards, Curfew Passes and other permits.

The curfew was lifted in all districts at 5.00 am today except in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam.

It will be re-imposed at 8.00pm tonight. The curfew will be in force until 1 May in those districts from 5.00 am to 8.00 pm. daily.

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will be in force until 5.00 am on Monday 4 May.

Meanwhile, Hiru Regional Correspondent Kanchana Kumara said that there are less people seen coming into the town of Dambulla.

Since adequate traders had not come into purchase vegetables from the Dambulla Economic Center, the prices of vegetables have dropped rapidly.

The Anuradhapura United Traders’ Association has decided to close all shops in the town of Anuradhapura, for a period of 3 days,  following health protection methods.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana said that people in areas where the curfew was lifted should follow protective health methods and those who do not comply with these will be taken into custody.

During the 24 ending at 6.00 am this morning 1128 persons were arrested for violating the curfew. Up to now 41,003 persons have been arrested for violating curfew regulations and the number of vehicles taken into Police custody during this period is 10,560.

The correct manner in which to present the National Identity Card, Curfew Passes and other permits to Police officers, since presenting them face to face increases the risk of spreading the Corona Virus is shown in the photographs below.

 

