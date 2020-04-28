Eight (08) more Covid-19 patients recover : SL recovery total increases to 134

Eight (08) more Covid-19 patients have completely recovered from their infections and have been discharged from hospital, according to the Epidemiology unit of the ministry of health.
Therefore, the total recoveries in the country increases to 134.
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 14:01
