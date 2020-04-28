Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 592

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection in the country.
Therefore, the country total has increased to 592 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
There were 65 persons diagnosed yesterday for covid-19 infection, the highest reported cases in a day in the country in a single day. Colombo has reported the highest number of patients with 155 people reported for covid-19 infection in the country.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-28 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 592
Recovered and discharged - 134
Active cases - 451
New Cases for the day - 04
Observation in Hospitals - 317
Total Deaths - 007
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 155
- Kalutara 63
- Puttalam 41
- Gampaha 39
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
28-Apr
|
04*
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07