සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Number of Coronavirus infected persons worldwide increase further

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 15:10

Number+of+Coronavirus+infected+persons+worldwide+increase+further

The number of Coronavirus infected persons across the world is 3,065,176 and the number of deaths reported is 211,631.

While the number of infected patients exceed 3 million worldwide, certain countries are relaxing strict restrictions which were imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

New Zealand which said that steps were taken to control the virus, have commenced construction work, business activities and education, according to foreign reports.

The most populated state in Australia, New South Wales is also preparing to relax strict restrictions.

Italy, a place where a high number of people suffered due to the Coronavirus have started ertain construction work and factories subsequent to being closed for a period of 7 weeks, 

From 4 May, Italian nationals will be granted the freedom to exercise outdoors as well as to visit relatives. It is reported that wearing of face masks and practicing social distancing is essential on these occasions.

In Spain and France where severe restrictions were in place to control the spread of the Coronavirus, plans have been made to relax them and French Prime Minister Edouard Phillippe said that clubs and cinemas will remain closed further and gathering of crowds of people will be banned.

In Switzerland, Hair Cutting Salons, funeral parlours and dental medical services have already commenced and opening of organizations etc., will take place in three phases .

Abuja, the capital of Nigeria and the largest city there Lagos will reopen on 4 May.

Meanwhile several states in America have taken steps to commence business activities subsequent to millions of people in losing their jobs.

Stay at home and engage in religious observances during the Vesak season - Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera (Video)
Stay at home and engage in religious observances during the Vesak season - Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera (Video)
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 21:20

Chief Prelate of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagrhi Sangha Sabhawa, Most Venerable Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera says that the Buddhist public will be informed... Read More

Projected GDP growth for 2020 around 1.5%
Projected GDP growth for 2020 around 1.5%
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 21:11

Sri Lanka’s economy recorded a subdued growth of 2.3 per cent in 2019, compared to the growth of 3.3 per cent in 2018, according to the 2019 Central... Read More

Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total crosses 600
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total crosses 600
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 20:25

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 611 according to the latest... Read More



Trending News

The student who committed suicide due to being upset over not receiving 09 ‘A’ passes
28 April 2020
The student who committed suicide due to being upset over not receiving 09 ‘A’ passes
An opinion that the Coronavirus can remain in rooms without proper ventilation
28 April 2020
An opinion that the Coronavirus can remain in rooms without proper ventilation
New symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, identified
28 April 2020
New symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, identified
Curfew lifted in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam
28 April 2020
Curfew lifted in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam
Curfew from 8.00pm tonight - BAR association sends letter to acting IGP
28 April 2020
Curfew from 8.00pm tonight - BAR association sends letter to acting IGP

International News

50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
28 April 2020
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
US Pentagon officially releases three videos about unidentified flying objects
28 April 2020
US Pentagon officially releases three videos about unidentified flying objects
Military spending around the world records highest increase in a decade - USA, China and India top three
28 April 2020
Military spending around the world records highest increase in a decade - USA, China and India top three
A report that the North Korean leader is not dead
27 April 2020
A report that the North Korean leader is not dead
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.