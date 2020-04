Worldwide, 50.8 million people have been displaced due to conflict or disasters, according to a new report.



In its annual report, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said that the global epidemic of Covid Nineteen has only exacerbated the situation.



45 million people have to leave their homes because of conflict and violence.



Another 5 million people have been displaced due to natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The number of IDPs reached 33.4 million in 2019, the highest number since 2012.