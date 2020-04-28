Official+Covid-19+website+is+launched

The website showing responses to the Covid-19 Virus in Sri Lanka www.covid19.gov.lk has been launched by the Head of the National Action Center for the Prevention of the spread of the Covid-19 Virus, Chief of Staff, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

This website is being operated by the Sri Lanka Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA).

This website acts as a hub for all information and activities relevant to the prevention of the spread of the Covid-19 Virus and an information center on discoveries and latest updates both locally and globally together with accurate information can be obtained by the people without any hindrance.