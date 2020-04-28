Steps to provide online, lists of school GCE O Level results

The Ministry of Education has instructed the Department of Examinations to provide online lists of school GCE O level results, this time.



The Ministry of Education has made this decision taking into consideration the situation that has arisen as a result of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.



Accordingly, the inaugural occasion when relevant Usernames and Passwords were provided to all Provincial and Zonal Education Directors was held today (28) under the patronage of Minister of Education Dallas Alahapperuma.



The Minister made sure to express his gratitude to the entire staff of the Examinations Department including the Commissioner General of Education who provided leadership for this task and other officials as well who put in much effort to provide the examination results to students, while facing unafraid all challenges that existed in the face of the present situation that prevails.



Students are able to personally access the website www.doenets.lk, the official website of the Department of Examinations and obtain their results. Also the opportunity has been provided to all provincial and zonal education directors to obtain from today onwards, through the above mentioned website, school GCE O Level Examination results lists which are generally mailed to them via the postal department.



