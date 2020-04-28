134+persons+from+Dabare+mawatha+and+60+watta+sent+to+the+Punani+quarantine+centre

8 more Coronavirus patients were identified today, increasing the total number of patients in the country to 596.

Health Services Director General Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that 5 of the 8 patients identified today, are naval personnel who were on leave.

Meanwhile, 8 more COVID-19 patients who were receiving treatment have recovered and left the hospital, increasing the total number of recoveries to 134.

134 persons were identified from the isolated areas of Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita and ’60 watte’ from Torrington areas in Colombo 07, have been sent to the Poonani Quarantine Center after conducting the PCR tests.

According to Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Ruwan Vijayamuni, one infected person has been identified from Havelock Lane and a group of people who had contact with him have been subjected to self-quarantine process.

Four coronavirus infected persons have been identified from these areas.

Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Ruwan Wijayamuni said that the two infected persons who had been found from Dabare Mawatha was a neigbour of the woman who had previously been diagnosed with covid-19 and a child that had frequented the house.

The infected person, reported from Torrington ‘60’ watte, was a neighbour of a person who had previously been in the Keselwatta - Bandaranaike Mawatha area and had now been hiding in this area.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Ruwan Wijayamuni said that the person who was diagnosed from Havelock Lane was a worker of the Colombo Municipal Council and he had worked with a lorry driver who was infected with the disease from the Bandaranaike Mawatha.

Members of five households of Ridivita in Godakawela Kahawatta and Maha Kachcha Kodiya in Vavuniya have been isolated after several coronavirus infected navy personnel have visited these houses.



A special website has been launched to provide all the details about the coronavirus spreading the island. The special website www.covid19.gov.lk is a collaboration of the Presidential Secretariat, Health Promotion Bureau, and National Task Force to prevent coronavirus, government information department, defense ministry and the Sri Lanka army.



The renovated ICU of the National Institute of Contagious Disease and laboratory was declared open today. Sri Lanka Navy undertook the renovation of the ICU and the laboratory.

Physician attached to the IDH Dr. Ananda Wijewikrama said with the new facilities, PCR tests can now be done in this laboratory.

In addition, the Task Force to prevent coronavirus met under the patronage of health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi today to review the progress of the disease prevention amid the virus fast-spreading these days.

Meanwhile, education minister Dallas Alahapperuma said that no decision has been taken yet to postpone the examinations to be held in the near future.

A special Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 1172 arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport at 1.240pm carrying 164 students, who were stranded in India due to the spread of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, steps were taken to send back fifty Pakistani nationals who were stranded in this country due to the suspension of international flights as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, to Pakistan. Flight UL 1185 of Sri Lankan Airlines carrying these persons left the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning at 7.00 am.



