Allowances not required - Opposition calls for reconvening of Parliament (Video)

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 20:03

Former parliamentarian P. Digambaram states that the former parliament should be convened without holding an election.

Addressing a media briefing convened today (28) at the opposition leader's office, he said that he would not expect any allowance if the parliament were reconvened.

Meanwhile speaking at a press conference held at the SLFP headquarters today (28), its media spokesperson, former MP Weerakumara Dissanayake said that the people are not in favour of reconvening the previous parliament.

However, speaking at a press conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna office in Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla, former state minister Susil Premajayantha expressed his views at a press conference held today.

He said that the President is still able to spend money from the Consolidated Fund after April 30.



Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 21:20

Chief Prelate of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagrhi Sangha Sabhawa, Most Venerable Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera says that the Buddhist public will be informed... Read More

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 21:11

Sri Lanka’s economy recorded a subdued growth of 2.3 per cent in 2019, compared to the growth of 3.3 per cent in 2018, according to the 2019 Central... Read More

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 20:25

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 611 according to the latest... Read More



