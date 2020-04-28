Curfew from 8.00pm tonight - BAR association sends letter to acting IGP

Curfew that was lifted in the 21 districts other than Colombo, Gampaha, Kaluthara and Puttalam, will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm tonight. Curfew in these districts will remain from 8.00pm to 5.00am daily, until the 1st of May,

However, the curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kaluthara and Puttalam, which have been identified as high risk zones will continue until 5.00 am on the 4th of May.

The Police Media Division stated that 41,079 persons have been arrested and 10,591 vehicles have been seized so far, since the curfew was imposed to control the pandemic. During the period, starting from 6am to 12pm this afternoon, 76 persons were arrested and 31 vehicles were seized.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association in a letter addressed to the acting IGP, has requested to consider recognizing the identification issued by the Bar Association as a pass to travel.

In the letter, the association has further stressed the importance of creating a mechanism that allows attorneys to travel between districts for the purpose of discharging their duty without a hindrance.







