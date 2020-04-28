සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew from 8.00pm tonight - BAR association sends letter to acting IGP

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 19:26

Curfew+from+8.00pm+tonight+-+BAR+association+sends+letter+to+acting+IGP

Curfew that was lifted in the 21 districts other than Colombo, Gampaha, Kaluthara and Puttalam, will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm tonight. Curfew in these districts will remain from 8.00pm to 5.00am daily, until the 1st of May, 

However, the curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kaluthara and Puttalam, which have been identified as high risk zones will continue until 5.00 am on the 4th of May.

The Police Media Division stated that 41,079 persons have been arrested and 10,591 vehicles have been seized so far, since the curfew was imposed to control the pandemic. During the period, starting from 6am to 12pm this afternoon, 76 persons were arrested and 31 vehicles were seized.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association in a letter addressed to the acting IGP, has requested to consider recognizing the identification issued by the Bar Association as a pass to travel.

In the letter, the association has further stressed the importance of creating a mechanism that allows attorneys to travel between districts for the purpose of discharging their duty without a hindrance.



Stay at home and engage in religious observances during the Vesak season - Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera (Video)
Stay at home and engage in religious observances during the Vesak season - Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera (Video)
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 21:20

Chief Prelate of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagrhi Sangha Sabhawa, Most Venerable Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera says that the Buddhist public will be informed... Read More

Projected GDP growth for 2020 around 1.5%
Projected GDP growth for 2020 around 1.5%
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 21:11

Sri Lanka’s economy recorded a subdued growth of 2.3 per cent in 2019, compared to the growth of 3.3 per cent in 2018, according to the 2019 Central... Read More

Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total crosses 600
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total crosses 600
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 20:25

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 611 according to the latest... Read More



Trending News

The student who committed suicide due to being upset over not receiving 09 ‘A’ passes
28 April 2020
The student who committed suicide due to being upset over not receiving 09 ‘A’ passes
An opinion that the Coronavirus can remain in rooms without proper ventilation
28 April 2020
An opinion that the Coronavirus can remain in rooms without proper ventilation
New symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, identified
28 April 2020
New symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, identified
Curfew lifted in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam
28 April 2020
Curfew lifted in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam
Curfew from 8.00pm tonight - BAR association sends letter to acting IGP
28 April 2020
Curfew from 8.00pm tonight - BAR association sends letter to acting IGP

International News

50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
28 April 2020
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
US Pentagon officially releases three videos about unidentified flying objects
28 April 2020
US Pentagon officially releases three videos about unidentified flying objects
Military spending around the world records highest increase in a decade - USA, China and India top three
28 April 2020
Military spending around the world records highest increase in a decade - USA, China and India top three
A report that the North Korean leader is not dead
27 April 2020
A report that the North Korean leader is not dead
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.