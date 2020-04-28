Projected GDP growth for 2020 around 1.5%

Sri Lanka’s economy recorded a subdued growth of 2.3 per cent in 2019, compared to the growth of 3.3 per cent in 2018, according to the 2019 Central Bank Annual Report. Accordingly, all major sectors of the economy recorded positive, but modest growth rates.

The Central bank has also projected Sri Lankas GDP growth at 1.5 per cent for 2020, down from the 2.4 per cent growth rate recorded in 2019.

According to GDP estimates based on the expenditure approach, growth in 2019 was driven by consumption growth and the improvement in the external balance of goods and services.