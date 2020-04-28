Stay at home and engage in religious observances during the Vesak season - Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera (Video)

Chief Prelate of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagrhi Sangha Sabhawa, Most Venerable Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera says that the Buddhist public will be informed to stay home and engage in religious observances during the Vesak season.

Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has pointed out to the President that it is a timely necessity to go beyond the wasteful and hate inciting election promotional systems and to create a new election trend and a system.

Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith made this observation when he met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa today (28).