COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has now surpassed Rs. 871 million

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 22:53

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa handed over Rs. 5 million received from the Lanka Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd, to the covid-19 social security fund, at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon.

Director General of the NGO Secretariat R. Gunaratne also donated his salary to this fund.

Accordingly, the President’s Media Division announced that with corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has now surpassed Rs. 871 million.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from the Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354

