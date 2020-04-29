සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 8:59

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will cover the districts of Colombo and Kalutara today. Yesterday it covered the districts of Colombo and Gampaha.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society will be implemented today.

Accordingly, the Mount Lavinia-Magistrate Court, Moratuwa Court and the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court will be disinfected.

The Red Cross Society is to hand over 1,000 healthcare protective kits to the Health Ministry today.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, will be continued.  Accordingly, the Moratuwa - Rawatawatta - Aloka Elders 'Home and the Moratuwa - Uyana - Subodhi Elders' Home will be disinfected today.

Elder’s Homes that require this work can contact 077 303 5930 to receive this service.



