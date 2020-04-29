සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew lifted temporarily in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam,

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 9:45

The curfew which was in force from 8.00pm last night, was lifted temporarily at 5.00 am today in all districts except, Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam.

Even though the curfew has been relaxed travelling between districts is still prohibited.

At the same time when leaving homes for essential services will be based on the last digit of the National Identity Card, therefore, today  (Wednesday) only those with either number 5 or 6 are permitted to go out.

The government introduced this system of movement based on the last digit of the NIC to limit the movement of people.

The curfew will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm while in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam identified as high-risk zones, the curfew will continue until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.

 

