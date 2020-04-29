Minister+Dinesh+meets+the+Resident+Representative+of+the+United+Nations

Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Dinesh Gunawardena met the Resident Representative of the United Nations Organization Hanaa Singer and Directress of the International Labour Organization in this country, Simrin Singh.

The Director of the International Organization Migration Sarat Darsh was also present during this meeting held at the Ministry of Labour.

The impact of the Corona Virus pandemic on the Sri Lankan economy, businesses, the field of employment both local and foreign as well as setting up a mechanism to assist the development of the economy of Sri Lanka were focused on, during this meeting.