With the Corona Virus, recruitment of employees for You Tube and Googles mother-company is reduced

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 11:04

You Tube and the Google mother-company, The Alphabet Company administrative authorities have decided to minimize recruitment of employees to these organizations as a result of the impact of the Corona Virus.

However, when compared with last December, up to March of this year, recruitment had increased by 3.5 percent, it was said.

The income of the You –Tube Company at the end of March this year had increased to US Dollars 4.04 Billion which is reported to be 33 percent rise.

Foreign Media said that there is a drop in the number of advertisements being received by You-Tube.

The Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet, the mother-company of You-Tube, Rune Porat said that in the future income received by You-Tube from advertisements could drop.

Meanwhile, during this period when the Corona Virus is spreading, the use of Google has increased and the number of times, the information center on the Covid-19 virus has been viewed has exceeded 20 billion. 

