Alexander Fernando who was a veteran actor in fights in films, has passed away.

He was admitted to the Ragama Teaching Hospital a few days ago due to a sudden heart attack and was later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.

It is said that he passed away there, this morning. Alexander Fernando has acted in about 100 films during a period of close to 50 years.

Among these films are Yakadaya, Hithuwoth Hithuwamai, Saradielge Putha and Christhu Charithaya.