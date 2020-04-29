Army+personnel+who+are+permanently+disabled+and+others+under+treatment+permitted+to+stay+at+home

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that members of the Army who are permanently disabled, receiving treatment and representing the national sports reserve have been granted permission to stay at home.

Responding to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Team, the Army Commander said that based on humanitarian reasons they have been allowed to stay in their own homes.

At the same time, among the 31 persons infected with the Corona Virus reported last night, three of them were from the Medical Force of the Army at the Punani Quarantine Center and a friend of one of them resident at Habarana was also included, the Army Commander said.