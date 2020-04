We have received a video clip of how an elephant which fell into the ZD Canal at Maduru Oya in Polonnaruwa escaped the roaring waters due to its own efforts.

However, previously Wild life officers and area residents had to put in great effort to rescue elephants who fell into this Canal.

Anyhow, this elephant had escaped from the Canal on its own at about 8 in the morning.

It is reported that the elephant which escaped thus was about 20 years old.